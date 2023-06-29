COLUMBUS, Ohio (Columbus Business First) — A judge has ordered a Utah insuretech to stop disclosing details about its efforts to buy Root Inc. for less than half what venture capital firms invested in the company.

In a flurry of legal action late Sunday, Columbus-based Root (Nasdaq: ROOT) sued the prospective bidder, Embedded Insurance Inc., and requested a restraining order. It was granted at 11:15 p.m., according to records in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the court that handles legal actions regarding companies incorporated in the state.

Root’s complaint itself and most of the accompanying exhibits were filed under seal. The case was first reported by the trade publication Inside P&C.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed insiders, reported last week that Embedded has been courting the parent of Root Insurance Co. for nearly a year and in early June offered $19.34 a share.

