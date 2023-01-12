COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A growing short-term luxury rental property management group is looking to expand into ownership this year.

Ryan Gibson, CEO of GH Hospitality, said the company manages luxury properties and in 2023 plans to buy a few of their own.

GH Hospitality recently moved into its first office in 300 Marconi Blvd. in the Arena District, a 2,200-square-feet space to house its 15 employees.

The company started three years ago with three rental properties on High Street, Gibson said. GH Hospitality now manages 124 properties in Columbus, Buckeye Lake, Apple Valley, Hocking Hills and Indianapolis.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.