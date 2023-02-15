COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based Donatos Pizza is mapping out plans for expansion in the Charlotte market.

The fast-casual pizza chain is looking for franchise owners, with a goal of opening 10 to 15 locations over the next five years, says Jeff Baldwin, vice president of development and franchising.

“We’re building and growing actively in the Southeast. Charlotte is right in the middle of that,” he says.

The brand already has a franchise deal in place for as many as three restaurants in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill submarkets. The goal is to open its first location there by the end of this year, Baldwin says.

