COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — For Moody Nolan CEO Jonathan Moody, architectural design is a lot like toothbrushes.

The function of toothbrushes haven’t changed much in 60 years, but overall dental health has improved, which Moody chalks up to more aesthetically designed toothbrushes.

“When people like their toothbrush, they use it more often,” Moody said. “That’s one of the ways we think about design, if you can make something people want to use, it can help lead to better outcomes.”

That principle is one of the tenets of the CEO as the Columbus-based architecture firm celebrates its 40th anniversary and eyes its future.

Work is on the upswing in markets such as Seattle, Charlotte and cities in California.

