COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new amenity is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport: a relaxing lounge for travelers willing to pay a premium to access a luxury airport experience.

That 2,800-square-foot space at CMH will be provided by the brand Escape Lounge, which is affiliated with American Express and Centurion.

It’s slated to open in airport’s B terminal later this year.

Columbus Regional Airport Authority Joe Nardone said one of the consistent complaints he’s heard about CMH since he took the job – from both business and leisure travelers – is the lack of a lounge.

“Since I arrived, I’ve heard, ‘We need a lounge,”’ Nardone said. “We’ve secured a lounge. That is a big deal for Columbus. We’re excited about providing this amenity for our travelers.”

The space will offer “a relaxing atmosphere with amenities including unlimited fresh, locally sourced, hot and cold food options curated by a local chef, full bar and coffee service, magazines and newspapers, printing services,” according to the airport authority.

Using the Escape Lounge costs $45 per person if paid at the door, with reduced fees or free entry if you have a certain credit card status. For example, American Express Platinum Card members and Centurion Card Members receive complimentary access for themselves and two guests.

The company bills itself as providing “airport lounges with attitude.” It started in the United Kingdom and branched out to the U.S. in 2015.

Existing Escape Lounge locations include the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport, Sacramento International Airport and others.

Nardone stressed that the lounge is not just for business travelers, but said business travelers would be pleased with the amenities. That group of customers is particularly important to the airport as it works to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

