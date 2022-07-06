COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As Columbus works to address its affordable housing shortage, leaders hope to lean on small- and mid-size developers and give them more incentive to build residential units at all price points.

Exactly how the city will do that is still to be determined.

The city last week outlined plans to address the need for more affordable housing, including a new $200 million affordable housing bond that would go on the November ballot.

The new Columbus Housing Strategy calls for creating more housing units, including affordable, workforce and market-rate ones. Erin Prosser, the city’s assistant director of housing strategies, said the city needs to double residential construction in the next 15 years to match expected population growth.

“We have to have diversity in unit-type to meet all budgets,” Prosser told Columbus Business First. “There is no silver bullet. We need all kinds of housing to solve this issue.”

