Columbia Gas of Ohio names new president as company adjusts to pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbia Gas of Ohio’s new leader is a familiar name in the state energy scene.

Vince Parisi will take over as president and COO on June 8, replacing Dan Creekmur, who was promoted to president of gas utilities of parent company NiSource Inc.

“I’m ecstatic to be back. There are a lot of great things going on at Columbia Gas and in Ohio in general,” Parisi said. “We’re navigating a lot of things right now as we come back to a new normal or a changed normal.”

He will oversee the operational side of the company, which serves 1.4 million customers statewide. And he said Columbia Gas will continue to expand its economic role as a gas supplier for much of the state.

The utility’s Ohio capital spending has doubled this decade from $250 million to nearly $500 million. That includes a surge in Central Ohio from about $33 million in 2010 to about $100 million in 2019 as it tries to try to meet demand with new and improved gas lines.

