COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — COhatch is planning two new coworking hubs in central Ohio, including its second-ever new build.

The fast-growing coworking company will launch new locations in Bexley and Powell, co-founder and CEO Matt Davis told me. The Bexley site is located at 2691 E. Main St., and the Powell property is at 50 E. Olentangy St.

Davis has long wanted to open a COhatch in Powell, but he said it’s taken time to find the right spot. He eventually found what he was looking for in a property that sits in the heart of the city. A former office building built in the 1980s, the structure will be torn down to make way for the new COhatch location. The only other location COhatch has built from the ground up is in Dublin.

