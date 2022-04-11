COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — COhatch’s 13,000-square-foot Polaris expansion is set to open this summer with event space, corporate suites, nearly 30 private offices and a new concept with partner North High Brewing.

Suite 325, is targeted to open in June, CEO Matt Davis said, and also include one of the company’s newest offerings: “free life” events.

COhatch members will be able to hold weddings, corporate events, training seminars and other events there. The space includes two catering kitchens and a bar operated by North High Brewing Company.

“People think about coworking as work and meetings,” Davis told Columbus Business First. “But the reality is our members think of us as an extension of their house.”

