WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After years of organic growth, a Central Ohio coworking company is taking the next step in its expansion effort by partnering with a similar organization based in North Carolina.

COhatch has executed a merger with Hygge (stylized “hygge” in the company’s branding), which is described in a news release as the longest-standing coworking and community firm in Charlotte. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

The deal marks the first time COhatch has completed a merger, co-founder and CEO Matt Davis said. The company’s previous growth had been concentrated on opening new COhatch locations both locally and in different markets across Ohio and the United States.

