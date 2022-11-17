CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville.

The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open for breakfast and lunch initially, but was closing in the mid-afternoon.

“People kept asking us when we’d open for dinner,” Tee Jaye’s President Dayna Sandsten said.

The answer is now, at least for a few days a week.

