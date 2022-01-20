COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A local businessman’s MyPillow plans have gone flat.

Roy Hanna and a group of investors opened a retail store selling the controversial bedding products brand at 4308 N. High St. in Clintonville last fall.

It closed a few weeks ago.

“I still think the location is good, but I thought the controversy would help drive sales,” Hanna said. “It had the reverse effect.”

By controversy, he means MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who is an outspoken supporter and ally of former President Donald Trump. Lindell’s ongoing touting of assorted election conspiracy theories got his brand booted from retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s last year and has gotten him sued by multiple makers of voting machines.

Though Hanna and his partners initially hoped to open other stores around Central Ohio, those plans also are dead.

His primary business is AAA Roofing in Worthington.

“That’s my field,” he said. “I’m going to stick to that.”

Hanna declined to share sales for the short-lived store and said it was not up to their projections.

Hanna said he experienced backlash and threats via social media and the phone and the store was graffitied, but there were no incidents inside the store or with staff.

“Everyone who walked in was supportive,” he said.

The shop wasn’t just rejected by the community, it wasn’t ever fully embraced by Minnesota-based MyPillow either. The store wasn’t a franchisee; the company doesn’t franchise. The local group was buying products from MyPillow and reselling them at the brick-and-mortar shop.

But it was never able to stock the full MyPillow assortment as Hanna had advertised and hoped.

“They weren’t cooperative,” he said of MyPillow. “We weren’t able to get robes, slippers, some of the premium products. About 30% of the walk-ins asked for items that we didn’t have.”

