COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Chick-fil-A’s Clintonville restaurant has one last issue to sort out before moving forward.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain’s plans for 4910 N. High St. were set for approval by Columbus City Council Monday night. But at the request of the applicant, the rezoning request was tabled.

Though the word used at the meeting was an ominous-sounding “indefinitely,” attorney Rebecca Mott with Columbus’ Plank Law Firm, who is representing the restaurant chain locally, said they expect to be back on the agenda in January.

“There’s no problems with the site, no opposition,” she said.

The plans for that 2.2-acre plot of land called for it to be divided into subareas: one for the Chick-fil-A and the second for a Valvoline auto maintenance and service center.

Mott said there are legal descriptors pertaining to those subareas that still need to be sorted out.

Chick-fil-A plans a 5,100-square-foot restaurant on the site, which spent the previous 29 years as a Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. That building will be demolished. The new restaurant will have outdoor seating and a drive-thru as well.

Tee Jaye’s plans to reopen a few blocks south at 4560 N. High St., which formerly was Bareburger.

The rezoning process for this site has been relatively controversy-free since the plans first became known in February.

The Clintonville Area Commission approved it 5 to 1 in August. The one opposing vote had concerns about traffic at the site.

The biggest issue raised as it made its way through the city’s process was what was to become of the historic lighted sign that sits on the property’s corner at High Street and Morse Road.

Though the restaurant operator initially did not say what its plans for the site would be, by August it had committed to preserving the sign.

Mott previously told Columbus Business First the sign will be restored to its “original intent and aesthetic features.”

It will get modern, LED lighting, which will allow the lights on the arrow to scroll and mimic movement, rather than remaining static. The color scheme will change to the red-and-white of Chick-fil-A.

The owl perched atop the sign will remain too.

