COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The new owner of the Ohio National Bank building in downtown Columbus plans to build a 15-story tower next to the historic property.

The bank building itself, which was built in 1914 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, would be preserved and transformed into a restaurant or other retail use.

Randall Sacks, CEO of the Cleveland firm that bought the bank and its neighbors earlier this year, said the High and Town street intersection is perfect for multifamily development.

