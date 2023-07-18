COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hot Chicken Takeover is bringing in some star power. NBA All-Star power.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is the newest investor in the expanding fast-casual concept that was founded in Columbus.

Garland said he’d been looking for investment opportunities since his professional career began and has turned down a few. Though just 23 years old, he’s already prepping for life after basketball. Hot Chicken Takeover is his first step on that journey.

“This was the one that felt right, that made me want to take my shot,” he said.

