COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Grandview Heights restaurant has closed for good.

Cleaver on Thursday announced that its location at 1099 W. 1st Ave. is closed, effective immediately.

Owner Tony Tanner, in a Facebook post, said there weren’t enough sales to support the venture going forward. He encouraged customers to continue to buy meat, albeit in the uncooked form, from his Butcher & Grocer shop a few doors down in the same center.

Cleaver opened in August 2020. Tanner also was a partner in The Old Spot, which was the restaurant that opened in that same space in 2019 but closed in the first few months of the pandemic.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.