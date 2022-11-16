HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of Municipal Park, near the intersection of Scioto Darby and Alton Darby Creek roads. Current plans call for the center to open in early 2025.

The proposed 15-year lease is for 25,000 square feet and includes options for two, five-year renewals. The base rent will start at $14 per square foot with an annual 2% escalation, plus an estimated amount to cover common area maintenance expenses.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.