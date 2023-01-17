REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area.

The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building.

The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished last year to make way for the new building.

The restaurant is serving the same familiar menu of smoked meats, sides and desserts, but the new building does mean some new features. Those include updated branding, décor, furniture and digital menu boards.

The biggest new addition will be a drive-thru.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.