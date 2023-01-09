REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans have been revealed for a new project that is touted as the first mixed-use urban infill development in Reynoldsburg’s history.

Nearly two years after the Christian and Missionary Alliance announced it would relocate its headquarters to a proposed development on the city’s west side, the religious group is offering insight into how its commitment has sparked momentum for the broader project.

Called Alliance Place, the initial phase of the development will include a four-story, 130,000-square-foot mixed-use building that will house a 500-seat event center, a dozen breakout/meeting rooms, a coffee shop, inline retail spaces, office space for Alliance staff, additional office space for other tenants, an active public plaza with green space and a multi-story parking garage.

Future components could also include outparcel restaurants, a hotel and multifamily housing.

