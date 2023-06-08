OHM Advisors | A rendering of Alliance Place — a new mixed-use development that is starting construction in Reynoldsburg.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Christian and Missionary Alliance is moving forward with the first phase of its massive development in Reynoldsburg.

The religious group has announced a groundbreaking date for Alliance Place, a mixed-use project that is being constructed on 14 acres at the former Kmart site at the southeast corner of East Main Street and Brice Road. The ceremony will be held on June 16, and will include remarks from Alliance President John Stumbo, Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny and civic leaders.

Phase one of the future Alliance Place development includes the construction of anchor building One Alliance Place and a three-story parking garage, along with site work such as utility tie-ins, entrance streets and surface parking.

