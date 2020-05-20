Chris Spielman-backed CBD line launching amid pandemic

FILE – In this May 1, 2015, file photo, Chris Spielman speaks at the 2015 NFL Football Draft, in Chicago. One of Ohio State’s most famous football stars sued the university Friday, July 14, 2017, over a marketing program he says used athletes’ images without permission and robbed them of compensation. Linebacker Chris Spielman filed […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The coronavirus pandemic delayed the launch of a Chris Spielman CBD line, but the Central Ohio startup decided the market is ready for a stress-reliever.

Spielman, the second brand from New Albany-based CBD Health Collection, will be marketed primarily online until the company can meet with retailers again, said co-founder Rick Bauer.

“I’m using my name because I believe in it,” said Spielman, the former Buckeyes star linebacker. “I’m almost an employee without being an employee.

“Ex-players like myself are sick of taking standard over-the-counter (pain and anti-inflammatory) medications, because you take so much when you’re playing,” said Spielman, whose NFL career was cut short by injury. “I just got so sick of taking pills.”

CBD Health Collection’s eponymous first line, launched last summer, is marketed primarily through physician recommendations.

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2020/05/20/chris-spielman-backed-cbd-line-launching.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.