COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The restaurant may be called Chophouse 614, but 305 is the area code that inspires the Short North spot’s new owner.

The former Urban’s Chophouse at 1079 N. High St. and two other bars in the Luxe 23 building were acquired earlier this year by the 614 Hospitality Group. That firm is led by Shawn Shahnazi, a Miami restaurant and bar operator who has relocated to Central Ohio and Justin McMasters, a local business partner.

Shahnazi said he saw an opportunity to bring what he described as a Miami vibe to the Short North — fine dining, but with energy, not a stodginess some might associate with an upscale meal.

“We want people to come here multiple times a week,” he said. “We have ambiance and entertainment that supports that.”

