The Worthington Buca di Beppo could be replaced with a Chick-fil-A. (Franklin County Auditor)

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant.

According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.

The property has been owned by Tsai & Chan LLC since 2011. Chick-fil-A expects to purchase the property in May.

A conditional use permit for the project will be heard by the Worthington Architectural Review Board Thursday.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.