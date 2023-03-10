DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Charles Penzone Inc., which has grown to five locations in Central Ohio, is renovating and repurposing a building it owns at its Dublin campus.

Located at 6671 Village Pkwy., the facility previously served as the foundation for the salon chain but more recently it’s been used for storage. Now, the company is developing a new concept called Penzone Base One in a 10,000-square-foot space located on the main floor of the facility.

“We were in this building until 2018 then we moved across the campus,” President Debbie Penzone said in reference to the business’ current location at 6645 Village Pkwy. “We always had the intention of coming back and trying to repurpose this landmark because it really was what launched our whole concept back around 1991.

“It’s a full circle moment for us.”

