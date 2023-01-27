B.J. Lieberman, owner of Chapman’s Eat Market (Jeffry Konczal for ACBJ via CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus chef has earned one of his industry’s most prestigious honors.

B.J. Lieberman, co-owner of Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village, this week was named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.

Lieberman and his wife Bronwyn Haines opened Chapman’s at 739 S. 3rd St. in 2020. They’ve since added Ginger Rabbit in the Short North and are developing a third restaurant, Hiraeth, in that neighborhood as well.

Becky Clark of Athens’ Little Fish Brewing also is a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.

