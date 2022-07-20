COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Though the central Ohio restaurant development pipeline remains active, Columbus still has seen several eateries close thus far in 2022.

The reasons vary as much as the respective menus.

The restaurant business is a notoriously tough industry, with an estimated 30% failure rate in the first year for establishments, according to the National Restaurant Association and other studies.

That’s in normal times. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the business even tougher.

Owners of several of the closed restaurants said they were still coping with the fallout of COVID-19 — namely rising costs on everything from labor to fuel to food itself — and hit the breaking point.

