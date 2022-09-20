COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners.

The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager.

The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included both local and out-of-state players. There were also several different property management companies overseeing the complex.

Now that Champion Cos. is the sole owner of the property, the firm plans to make changes that will create a better resident experience.

