COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The timing was a coincidence, but the path was deliberate.

On the day the FDA approved the first-ever gene therapy for his form of muscular dystrophy, Andrew Kilbarger was surrounded by balloons and a marching band at the ribbon-cutting of Andelyn Biosciences Inc., the Columbus biotech manufacturer named partly for him because of his participation in the research that made the therapy possible.

At the same time in Grove City, a quarterly networking event was hosted at another biotech manufacturer, Forge Biologics Inc., co-founded by some of those who worked on that therapy in its early stages at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Already gathered, both groups had another reason to celebrate with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement. Teams who helped develop gene therapies while at Children’s now are dispersed among several companies in a blossoming Central Ohio biotech industry, including Andelyn and Forge.

“There are only four products approved in the gene therapy space,” Forge co-founder and COO Jaysson Eicholtz said. “Two of them came from Columbus.”

