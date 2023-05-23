COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio startup SureImpact Inc. has raised $2 million to expand the market for its software seeking to transform philanthropy by demonstrating which interventions actually work.

Nearly 2,000 workers at nonprofits are using SureImpact’s data analytics to track results for a collective 90,000 clients, such as whether a rent voucher improves someone’s housing stability, founder and CEO Sheri Chaney Jones said.

“We envision becoming the best-in-class, dominant, best-in-market platform that all nonprofits are using … to measure impact,” Jones said in an interview. “This is a product that has been needed for a really long time. We are first to market in using technology to solve this problem.

