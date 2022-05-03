COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The nation’s largest independent primary care practice plans to promote from within when Dr. William Wulf retires after 10 years as CEO.

Dr. Don Deep is set to become CEO Jan. 1 of Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc., where he’s been senior medical director since 2014, and with the practice since 2001.

“I would like to see COPC embrace a larger role in improving the health of our central Ohio population,” Deep said in a news release. He also emphasized the need to stay innovative to keep up the quality of patient experiences amid industry staffing shortages.

