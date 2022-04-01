(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started, there was significant positive absorption at about 424,000 square feet, said Hannah Williams, senior research coordinator at Colliers. That means more tenants moved into offices than vacated.

Absorption is counted when a tenant moves in, not when a lease is signed. So a lot of the major leases signed in the last year are starting to be accounted for, Williams said, like law firm Taft moving into Huntington Center.

A lot of the negative absorption during the pandemic came from tenants, like Alliance Data (now Bread Financial) and Zulilly, putting substantial square footage on the market for sublease. There is still about 1 million square feet of sublease space on the market today, but Williams said sublease spaces are starting to get be spoken for.

