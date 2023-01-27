Peter Corotola, CEO and President of Ease Logistics in Dublin. (Dan Trittschuh for ACBJ via CBF)

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio.

But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.

“We definitely looked around at adjacent states and places like Colorado, but when it came down to it, this was the best place for us,” he said. “We’re going to stay here and continue to grow.”

He and other logistics company executives in Central Ohio said a strong talent pool, proximity to a wide swath of the U.S. population, local and state support, and easy access to interstate highways, railways and airports are all reasons why the region is ideal.

“We’re exposed to a large percentage of the market,” Coratola said. “When you’re that exposed to the industry, it definitely makes it intriguing for companies to position themselves here.”

