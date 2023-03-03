Housing starts are up in Columbus, but more are needed. (CBF File Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Central Ohio housing starts reached their highest point since 2005 last year but still fell short of what is needed to accommodate the region’s growth, according to a new report.

Information released by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio showed 12,289 housing permits were obtained in 2022 — a 4% increase over 2021 and the most in 18 years. Despite the increase, the BIA says it’s still not enough.

A 2022 BIA study found the region would need to average more than 19,000 permits annually to meet the projected growth needs of the region.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.