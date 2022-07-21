A for-sale sign is seen outside a home in this undated file photo.(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Home sales dropped nearly 10% last month compared to the same period last year, according to Columbus Realtors, citing higher interest rates, inflation and rising home prices.

Sales dropped 9.7% in June when compared to the same month in 2021. Overall, 2022 sales so far are 2.4% behind the first half of 2021.

Pending sales in June also were down about 14% from this time last year, which suggests that July will see a year-over-year decline, Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors, said in a release.

