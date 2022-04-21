COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Home sales slowed in the first quarter of the year, thanks to rising home prices and interest rates.

Over the past two years, buyers purchased roughly nine of every 10 homes listed, according to Columbus Realtors. Fewer buyers took advantage of an increased inventory in March.

In 2021, 91% of the homes listed were sold. In 2020, about 93% of listed homes sold.

During the first quarter of 2022, that average dipped to about 82% and ended in March at about 74%.

