Central Ohio golf course sells, new owner plans housing development

Lancaster’s Pleasant Valley Golf Course will soon transform into a high-end housing development.

Local developer Bob Buess purchased the property for $1 million through Rockbridge Management. He plans to split the site into 15 homesites with 5- and 10-acre lots that will eventually feature custom-built.

“We just bought it because there’s a shortage of available lots and it’s a great location close to Columbus,” Buess said. “I expect all the lots to sell.”

Located at 180 Coonpath Road NE, the site is just under 84 acres, according to the Fairfield County Auditor.

Buess said four lots have sold so far. Columbus-based Diyanni Homes is building houses on three of those four lots, he said.

Buess said while the site will contain custom-built homes, there will be some deed restrictions to protect investments. He estimates construction to begin in early 2022.

Mike Kilbarger, the course’s former owner, said an infrastructure overhaul would’ve been necessary for it to continue on as a golf club. That’s why he oped to sell, although it’s been four years since he made that decision and three since he first listed the property.

“I just didn’t think I had the ambition or the energy or the means to rebuild so we decided to just sell it,” Kilbarger said. “Golf courses were struggling and then we had a stretch of three years with washouts and flooding weather so golfers couldn’t play.”

The site, which Kilbarger said has been home to a golf course for 51 years, is one of three such Lancaster properties to sell recently.

Lancaster natives Barry and Jennifer Rhonemus bought the nearby Valley View Golf Club in August and the Lancaster Eagle Gazette reported that the Lancaster Country Club has sold as well.

The Valley View course is the only one of the three confirmed to remain a golf course at the time of publication. More details are expected in the coming weeks on plans for the country club.

