DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two years after opening, Riverside Bank of Dublin has grown to $130 million in assets and is on track to turn a profit this year, said co-founder and CEO Bill Daily.

The bank also is preparing to open its first branch.

“We think it will significantly increase our retail business, having a traditional branch,” Daily said in an interview. “We started with a low-overhead approach, got to profitability very quickly and now are going to move into a branch with the (customer base) to support the branch.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.