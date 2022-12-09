COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site.

COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at odds over the planned Prairie Village development at 4436 Westport Road in Prairie Township.

Last month, First Global held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project, which is set to include more than 100 residential units and 32,000 square feet of commercial space. Abdoul Shmohamed, the firm’s principal, told Columbus Business First last week he plans to start construction next spring.

But no permits have yet been filed or approved, and COCIC CEO Curtiss Williams says the project is behind the schedule agreed to when the organization sold First Global the land. That sale happened in January 2020, according to Franklin County Auditor records, and the agreement included a clause that COCIC could buy back the land if First Global Investments hadn’t developed it by late spring 2022.

