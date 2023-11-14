Capital University and Columbus College of Art & Design have teamed up to launch the Institute for Creative Leadership at Work, an initiative that offers workshops for businesses and individuals interested in personalized leadership training.

CCAD President Melanie Corn told Columbus Business First the colleges saw an opportunity to draw on each other’s strengths to fill a community need.

“(We are) seeing growth in this region, and therefore we’re seeing it in other areas: the real growth in the desire for continued ongoing professional development and training,” Corn said. “As the older millennials continue to move into the workforce and continue to move up in the workforce, they are eager, lifelong learners and want that kind of continued training and development. Looking at that landscape, there’s a lot of opportunity for delivering really great content there.”

The institute’s course offerings teach leadership development, design thinking, creative problem solving and diversity, equity and inclusion. Classes are available on both campuses or remotely.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.