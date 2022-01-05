COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A Central Ohio car wash operator is expanding with a pair of acquisitions.

Etna-based Express Wash Concepts is adding six more units to its portfolio in two new deals, purchasing three Bee Clean Express locations in Eastern Ohio and three Snazzy’s Express Car Wash sites in Indiana and the Cincinnati area.

The deal brings Express Wash to 57 operating locations in several states under multiple brands, including Moo Moo Express Car Wash, its Central Ohio chain.

The Bee Clean deal includes locations in Zanesville and Cambridge plus a unit currently under construction in Zanesville.

The company will keep the Bee Clean Express brand, which will be the sixth in the overall portfolio alongside Moo Moo in Central Ohio, Flying Ace Express in the Dayton area, Clean Express Auto Wash in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Meyers Auto Wash in Toledo, and Green Clean Express in Virginia.

Bee Clean is a 67-year-old name in the Zanesville area and was in its third generation of family ownership.

The deal closed on Dec. 30. Bee Clean customers and Unlimited Club members won’t see any interruption to service.

The Snazzy’s Express deal includes a pair of locations in Richmond, Indiana, plus a unit in Mason. That transaction closed on Dec. 22. Those three units are open at the moment and will close temporarily in the spring for renovations and conversion to the Flying Ace Express brand.

It’s been a busy year-plus for Express Wash. In addition to these two deals, it also expanded in Pittsburgh as well as the mid-Atlantic region in 2021.

Last year, CEO John Roush talked with Columbus Business First about how he built the business and how it’s grown to become one of the 10 largest operators of its sort in the country.

The company had 38 units at that point. With nearly 60 now, it is well on its way to a goal of more than 100.

Roush opened his first Moo Moo in 2008. Express Wash was formed in 2018 with an investment by Wildcat Capital Management and the addition of the Flying Ace brand.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.