COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Four Central Ohio airports, including John Glenn Columbus International Airport, will receive a combined $65 million over the next five years from the recent federal bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The annual distribution to CMH, Rickenbacker International Airport, Ohio State University Airport and Bolton Field, is slightly more than $13 million for five years.

The lion’s share of the funding is going to CMH, which will receive $9.9 million annually. Rickenbacker will receive nearly $2.2 million annually, OSU Airport will get $763,000 annually and Bolton Field will get $159,000 annually.

“This investment ensures our airports can continue connecting Ohio with the world through expansion and improvement projects to better serve our growing community,” Joseph Nardone, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, said in a statement.

The funding can be used to improve and replace runways, taxiways, airport-owned towers, improve terminals and multimodal transit at airports, according to the airport authority.

At OSU Airport, the funding will “enable the completion of overdue renovations and safety improvement projects,” according to a release from the university.

“It also will help the airport recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 and expand its role as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stephanie Morgan, executive director of the Air Transportation and Aerospace Campus at OSU, said in the release.

OSU Airport serves as an interdisciplinary education and research functions for the university and as a business travel hub for Columbus Fortune 500 companies, OSU said.

“MedFlight critical care helicopters, approximately 200 local aviators and Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation operations also utilize airport facilities,” according to OSU.

Central Ohio airports aren’t the only ones to receive a windfall. Nearly 100 airports across Ohio will receive $254 million thanks to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law in mid-November.

In addition to this funding, Ohio airports will be able to apply for some of $5 billion in terminal improvement funding and $5 billion in Federal Aviation Administration facility upgrades.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said that airport funding will help attract businesses to Ohio and grow the economy.

“Now that air travel is beginning to ramp up as we work to get through this pandemic, it is the right time to make significant investments in our airports to ensure they will be able to meet the increasing demands of services,” Portman said in a statement.

