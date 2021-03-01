CBD pedis and kids’ polish: How one nail salon is weathering Covid-19 restrictions

Forced to adapt to coronavirus-related restrictions over the past year, W Nail Bar has been turning to new ideas to generate business.

The two sisters behind the business, Lauren Hunter and Manda Mason, say the pandemic has given them time to rethink what services their nail salons could provide. They’ve returned with ideas that range from take-home kits to nail polish for kids and even CBD-infused pedicures.

W Nail Bar has five locations in Central Ohio and a sixth on the way in New Albany. Like many businesses, it took a hit during the lockdown orders last spring. But Mason said it has since rebounded as a getaway for customers who want to be pampered while the pandemic halts travel and other events.

And with people trying to find more ways to relax at home, the business has had success offering take-home kits and nail polish for kids.

“No one was doing kids’ polish, but it’s fun, bright and playful,” Mason said, noting the line comes in mini-bottles with sparkles, bubbly features and easy brushes for inexperienced hands.

It’s a nice thing for parents and kids to try while they’re cooped up, she said.

“We tried it and sold out of it, and that left us thinking, ‘Ahh, we have something here,'” Mason said. “Let’s refine and continue to grow it.”

Another new service is a pedicure based around CBD, the non-intoxicating cannabinoids derived from cannabis that are said to offer a range of benefits including relaxation and pain relief.

A Cloud Nine package offers a 60-minute “calming, anti-inflammatory” pedi featuring a CBD-infused foot mask, nail and cuticle care, CBD scrub and exfoliation, and a massage, topped of with nail polish.

“Now that it’s hitting the market we wanted to try to incorporate it into our kind of business, but you have to find the right products,” Mason said.

Hunter and Mason are also preparing to expand the business and have accelerated plans to grow across Ohio and into other states.

For more business news, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.

By Tristan Navera | Columbus Business First

