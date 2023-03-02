COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Casto continues to add apartments near the Hamilton Quarter development.

Casto, New Albany Co. and Daimler Group together developed Hamilton Quarter, which sits just west of New Albany in northeast Columbus. The sprawling project includes 250,000 square feet of retail and 500,000 square feet of medical and office space.

There are about 750 apartments across three phases of apartments, developed by Casto. The residential portion of the project sits across Route 161 from the retail section.

Casto is now at work at its latest phase of residential space in the area: the 174-unit Hamilton Woods development.

