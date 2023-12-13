It does not look like Columbus is getting its Carvana vending machine.

The Tempe, Arizona-based used car retailer hasn’t officially ruled it out, but the property at 8350 Lyra Dr. it acquired in 2022 for that purpose is under contract to an unnamed buyer.

Carvana Co. bought the 7.77 acre-site just off the I-71 and Polaris Parkway interchange for $6.2 million. Site work began last year, including the demolition of the Magic Mountain Fun Center and the digging for the building’s eventual foundation.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.