COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Playtime could be over for Polaris’ Magic Mountain Fun Center, as Arizona-based Carvana plans to redevelop the site.

The used-car sales company plans to allocate about 5.4 acres of the 7.77 acres at 8350 Lyra Dr. for its next vending machine fulfillment center, according to the agenda for Columbus City Council’s Monday evening zoning committee meeting. The remaining portion of the land would be designated for unspecified future commercial development, according to the agenda.

Carvana did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans.

Magic Mountain’s owner, Hank Woodburn, owner of Jacksonville, Florida-based amusement park company Adventure Landing, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Magic Mountain’s Polaris office. Magic Mountain also has a location near Reynoldsburg, according to its website.

The facility has a long history in Columbus. The Polaris location was announced in 1997, joining the Reynoldsburg-area location off Brice Road. The centers’ features include go-karts, miniature golf, and laser tag.

Orlando, Florida-based National Retail Properties has owned the Polaris site since 2008, according to the Delaware County Auditor’s office. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Carvana’s vending machines allow users to insert tokens and retrieve cars they’ve ordered from the company online. Since openings its first such vending machine in Nashville in 2015, the company has expanded to operate 30 of them across the United States, according to its website. Its other existing Ohio vending machine is located in Cleveland.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), which is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, has an inspection center in Heath. The company also recently announced a $126 million investment in Columbus-based Root Insurance (Nasdaq: ROOT) and a partnership that will allow the Columbus company to build custom policies presented at the time of car purchase. Carvana owns a 5% stake in the insurer.

Carvana reported $3.48 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2021, according to its earnings report. It turned its first-ever quarterly profit during the second quarter of this year, as computer chip shortages slowed production of new cars and increased demand for used ones, the Phoenix Business Journal, a Columbus Business First sister publication, reported.

The zoning committee will hold its second reading on a rezoning of the site Monday evening. The Columbus Development Commission and city staff have recommended approval of the rezoning, according to city documents.

