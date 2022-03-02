COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A familiar coffee brand is returning to Central Ohio with a pair of well-known backers.

Caribou Coffee expects to come back to the Columbus market later this year.

Wooster-based Mike Mariola Restaurants, which owns The Rail in Dublin as well as two other dining concepts, and Dublin-based developers Crawford Hoying are teaming up to franchise the coffee brand’s comeback in Central Ohio.

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee declined to share any specific locations at this point.

The group is seeking sites throughout Ohio. Columbus, Delaware, Marysville and Wooster are among its specific interests.

Caribou Coffee left Columbus almost 10 years ago.

Mariola said that despite those years away, demand for the brand remained.

“(Caribou Coffee) had good data on where they’re shipping coffee, on social media interactions,” he said. “They know there’s a fan base here.”

Though the shops left town, the brand is still sold in retail stores.

Beyond a compelling business case, Mariola also said the brand’s sustainability, hospitality and purpose-driven ethos align with the culture at his company.

The development deal with Mariola and Crawford Hoying is the first for the coffee brand since it announced its new U.S. franchising program in October. Though it does have licensed locations in the U.S. in nontraditional sites like airports and grocery stores, Caribou Coffee previously had not franchised its traditional shops in the U.S.

Caribou Coffee has 721 locations, including 321 company-owned stores predominately in the Midwest. It has franchised and licensed locations in international markets as well.

Mike Mariola Restaurants launched in 2002 and includes three The Rail locations plus The City Square Steakhouse in Wooster. It’s got at least two more restaurants in the works, including a Grandview Crossing location for The Rail and Mariola Italian in Wooster.

Crawford Hoying has more than $2 billion in mixed-use developments, most notably the Bridge Park project in Dublin. Jamie Moore will represent Crawford Hoying in the partnership.

