A sign is displayed at the Cardinal Health, Inc. corporate office Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cardinal Health Inc. does not anticipate joining the ranks of large corporations with high-profile layoffs this year, CEO Jason Hollar said.

Ohio’s largest public company and one of Central Ohio’s largest employers has largely kept headcount flat the past few years, other than staff transferred with a divestiture. Cardinal (NYSE: CAH) avoided over-hiring during the volatile swings for protective equipment and other supplies during the pandemic, Hollar said in an interview.

Companies including Google, Salesforce and Intel – the list keeps growing – have announced job cuts in response to inflation and a projected economic downturn.

“We’ve been very prudent to certainly minimize our chances of that occurring,” Hollar said in a phone call Thursday after the company reported second-quarter earnings.

