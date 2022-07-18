Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones in action against Rutgers at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Brian Schottenstein and former Ohio State football star Cardale Jones have created a $550,000 name, image and likeness deal for four OSU football players through their “charitable NIL fund.”

The fund, known as THE Foundation, worked with American Eagle, DSW and Value City Furniture to put the deal together for cornerback Denzel Burke, running back TreVeyon Henderson, quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijgba,

Schottenstein told Columbus Business First that Smith-Nijgba and Stroud are paired with DSW, Burke and Henderson are paired with American Eagle and Stroud with Value City.

