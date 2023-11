Two Central Ohio developers are partnering to bring nearly 400 apartments to southeast Columbus.

JBM Development and Daimler are currently building one phase of apartments and seeking rezoning for a second phase on Ebright Road near U.S. Route 33.

The first phase started construction in August and will be 198 units. The second phase, located at 5071 Ebright Road, will be 186 units.

