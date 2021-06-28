Cameron Mitchell’s Short North Mexican restaurant to open in August

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its latest local addition by the end of August.

The Columbus-based restaurant company is doing its first ever Mexican concept at 698 N. High St. in the Short North, a space that previously was its Harvey & Ed’s and for a long time prior to that was Rigsby’s Kitchen.

El Segundo Mexican Kitchen is expected to open by Aug. 31.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Monday opened its hiring office for the restaurant at 692 N. High St.v The company expects to add 70 new employees and is looking for servers, bartenders, guest services, line cooks and dishwashers.

Columbus Business First reported on the Mexican eatery idea last fall, but the company otherwise has been mum on some of the specifics.

Monday’s announcement said the menu is inspired by authentic Mexican street food and will use fresh, responsibly source and local ingredients. Tortillas, sauces and signature ingredients will be made at the restaurant. The food is intended to be shared by family and friends.

Drinks will include an array of craft and Mexican brands, an “approachable” wine list and a large variety of mezcal and tequila, according to the announcement. The restaurant will have three exclusive barrels of Herradura tequila hand-picked by the Cameron Mitchell team in Mexico.

It will be open for dinner and weekend brunch.

Applicants can apply online or in person at the hiring office. Its hours will be Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. The company also will host weekly hiring fairs every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cameron Mitchell is one of several restaurant operators to talk with Columbus Business First about the hiring challenges restaurants are facing. His company has raised pay for several positions and offered bonuses in some cases as well as relying on the brand’s reputation as a good place to work.

The restaurant also is joining the market at a time when employees may be scarce, but Mexican concepts are plentiful. Locallygrown brands Condado and Local Cantina continue to add units while new-to-market operators like Barrio, Barra Tacos and Agave & Rye bring added spins on the cuisine.

